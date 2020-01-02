Student body submit memorandum to DU VC over attack on Ducsu VP

Newly formed Anti-Terrorism Students Unity on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University (DU) seeking punishment of the attackers of Ducsu VP Nur and congenial atmosphere on the campus so that students could express their opinions freely.

Leaders and activists of 12 student’ organizations gathered in front of Raju memorial sculpture and went to the office of the Vice Chancellor where assistant proctor Badruzzaman Bhuiyan received the memorandum as the vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman was not present at his office.

They placed a four-point demand including expulsion of those involveed in the attack on Nurul Haque Nur and his associates, resignation of DU proctor, withdrawal of false cases filed against Nur and others, ensuring congenial academic atmosphere on the campus and students’ security.

Twelve student organizations including Bangladesh General Students Rights Protection Council (BGSRPC) ,Chhatra Federation, Chhatra Union, Socialist Student’s Front, and others jointly formed the platform vowing that they will work in harmony to wipe out terrorism and oppression from the educational institutions.

DUCSU Social affairs secretary Akhter Hossain said, “Chhatra League has created a ‘Fear Culture’ in the educational institutions resorting to terror. In the latest incident, they attacked Nur and others brutally. University authorities also worked in favor of the attackers by hiding the CCTV footage.”

“Dhaka University proctor did not take any step to save victims and even he talked in favor of the attackers, we demand his immediate resignation,” he said.

BGSRPC joint convener Bini Yeamin Molla, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation president Golam Mostafa, Chhatra union DU unit president Fahad were, among others, present.