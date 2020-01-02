Bangladesh wants to send Rohingyas back, says FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Myanmar is not taking back its people living in Cox’s Bazar camps despite Bangladesh’s seriousness to repatriate them to their place of origin in Rakhine State safely and peacefully.

“We’re working sincerely to send back Rohingyas,” he said adding that Bangladesh wants to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries and it does not treat Myanmar as its enemy.

Dr Momen made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of a photo exhibition titled ‘Flash on Rohingya Genocide’ at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA)’s National Art Gallery.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas, most of them entered Cox’s Bazar since August 2017 amid military crackdown on them in Rakhine. Not a single Rohingya has so far been repatriated despite repeated attempts from Bangladesh side.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that China remains supportive to Bangladesh in its efforts to repatriate Rohingyas to their homeland.

He also laid emphasis on putting much pressure on Myanmar taking other countries on board to resolve the Rohingya crisis peacefully.

Talking about the photos that put on display, he said each of the photos tells hundreds of stories of Rohingyas and encouraged the filmmakers to make films on Rohingyas to spread the truth and Rohingya sufferings across the world.

The Foreign Minister said the international community remains supportive towards Bangladesh over the Rohingya issue.

A total of 120 photographs are being exhibited in the exhibition, including 57 photographs of renowned photographers KM Asad, Mahmud Hossain Opu, Suman Paul and Salahuddin Ahmed Palash, captured since 2012.

Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath University Prof Dr Mijanur Rahman joined the inaugural ceremony as special guest.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Crishanthe de Silva also joined the ceremony, hosted by daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta.

Presiding over the inaugural seminar, BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky said Rohingya issue is not only problematic for Bangladesh, but it is also a global concern.

In order to convey the message of peace and heal the wounds of traumatised Rohingya children, BSA organised a drama therapy on Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, he said.

Bangladesh Progressive Columnist Forum, the daily Bhorer Kagoj and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy have jointly organized the weeklong exhibition, which will continue till January 8.