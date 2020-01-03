Worldwide waffling 03.01.2020





Carlos Ghosn, the fallen automotive titan facing trial in Japan for financial crimes, fled the country for Lebanon, marking a stunning twist in a saga that began with his shock arrest in Tokyo just over a year ago.





"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," the former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA said in a statement Tuesday.





"I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution." Ghosn's escape to Lebanon, where he has citizenship, puts him in a country with no extradition agreement with Japan.









Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship suspected of fuel-smuggling and arrested 16 Malaysian crew members, state media reported. The website of IRIB state television said the Guards confiscated 1.3 million litres of "smuggled fuel" from the unnamed vessel 15 nautical miles from Abu Musa island. "The ship's 16 crew who are of Malaysian nationality were arrested," the Guards' naval commander for the region, Brigadier-General Ali Ozmayi, was quoted as saying.











The National living wage will rise by 51p to help struggling Brits begin the new year with an imminent pay rise. Today, Chancellor Sajid Javid made the announcement of an increase in minimum wage m £8.21 to £8.72 an hour in April.





The 6.2% hike is double the rate of average annual wage growth and also twice the current rate of inflation, as well as the legal minimum's biggest cash rise ever since it came into force in 1997. It will deliver an extra £930 a year into the pockets of almost three million who earn it.











