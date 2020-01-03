What Dhaka is talking about 03.01.2020

Facebook user Sourav Mookherjee?? posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo caption includes, "Stork with fish catch". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Awesome!" AF Mohammad, fb









Popular Bangladeshi model, anchor, stage host Peya Jannatul posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Prem, fb









French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team Kylian Mbappé posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received huge reactions and many fans express their feelings through comment. "Looking good" Esther Uzoagba Oba, fb









Leave Your Comments