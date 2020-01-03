Meeting in memory of journalists held

A meeting in memory of two eminent local journalsts was held at Press Club auditorium in Brahmanbaria town on Thursday. Local lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP was chief guest at the program. -AA





A meeting in memory of two journlists--former president of Brahmanbaria Press Club Mohammad Musa and member Advocate Humayun Kabir-- was held on Thursday in Brahmanbaria.





Posthumous crests were handed over to the family members of the two eminent journalists of Brahmanbaria. Brahmanbaria-3 MP RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury was present as the chieft at the program chaired by Press Club President KAM Rashidul Islam, while Municipal Mayor Nayar Kabir, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker were the special guests. Press Club General Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappi, Syed Mizanur Reza, Mohammad Arzu, Monjurul Alam, Sadequr Rahman, Riaz Uddin Zami, Baharul Islam Molla, Niaz Mohammad Khan Bitu also addressed the program, among others. RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP said, "Mohammad Musa was a enlightened personality.







He would study and like those who study. Former Deputy Minister and Dainik Dindarpan publisher and editor Humayun Kbair was a politician, who was close to grassroot-level people. He immensely contributed to the development education in Brahmanbaria."





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria



Leave Your Comments