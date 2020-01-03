National Social Services Day celebrated in Gaibandha

A procession was brought out marking National Social Services Day in Muradnagar of Cumilla on Thursday. -AA

National Social Services Day-2019 was celebrated in Gaibandha district as elsewhere in the country on Thursday with a call to provide state services to the door steps of the underprivileged people of the society. This year's theme of the day was "Sonar Banglaay Mujib Barshe, Samaj Kalyan Egie Chale".





Marking the day, district administration and district social service office jointly chalked out elaborate programs. In the morning, a colorful rally led by deputy director of local government section of deputy commissioner (DC) office Rokhsana Begum was brought out from Independence Square that ended in front of Zila Shilpakala Academy (ZSA) after parading the main roads of the town, reports BSS. Later, a discussion was also held at the auditorium of ZSA with deputy director of Department of Social Services Emdadul Haque Pramanik in the chair.





DD Rokhsana Begum addressed the meeting as the chief guest on behalf of DC Abdul Matin. The function was also addressed, among others, assistant commissioner Nusrat Jahan, medical officer of civil surgeon office Dr. Al Mahmudul Mimo, assistant director of the department Kamrul Hasan Sarker, town social services officer Mizanur Rahman Mollick, Sadar upazila social services officer Nasir Uddin, office secretary of district Awami League AKM Saiful Alam Saka, and coordinator of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alam. Chief guest DD Rokhsana Begum in her speeches urged the officials and the employees of the DSS to be more serious and punctual in discharging their duties and reaching their departmental services to selected people easily without any disturbance.





