Blanket distribution week inaugurated

A blankets distribution week was inaugurated at Magura College ground in Nilphamari on Thursday noon. Poor and cold-hit people of different union of different upazilla including Kishoreganj - Saiadpur get blankets through this program.





Nilphamari-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Ahsan Adelur Rahman was the chief guest in the program presided over by convener of Magura Union National Party Akhtazzuman Mithu. Political advisor of MP Sayed Tanjil Ahmmed Adnan, personal assistant of MP Rayhanul Ahsan Romi, convener of upazila party Rezaul Alam were present as the special guests in the program.





Nilphamari-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Ahsan Adelur Rahman said, 'still there are many poor and distress people who cannot sleep at night because of cold weather; if the financially rich community come forward along with government then the poor can also survive well'.





MP distributed around 500 blankets on the first day of a-week long blankets distribution program and assured other people that no one will go empty handed without taking blankets.





---Khademul Morsalin shakir, Kishoreganj, Nilphamari



