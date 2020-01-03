SFL colloquium held at JnU

SFL colloquium titled "Are vices crimes?" was held at JnU on Thursday. -AA





South Asian Students for Liberty (SASFL), a branch of Students for Liberty (SFL), hosted a colloquium titled "Are vices crimes?" at Jagannath University Journalists' Association (JnUJA) office on Thursday.







The objectives of the colloquium were raising awareness about social attitude towards vices and crimes and effect of these on personal behavior, importance of individuals morality in the present world and knowing the actual way of achieving morality in critical situations. Rabiul Alam, Senior Local Coordinator of Students for Liberty presided over the colloquium while Prof Dr Md Momin Uddin of English department delivered speech as chief guest.







He said that if the severity of punishment stood in a simple correlation with the rate of reduction of crime, then reducing the crime rate could have been a very simple task for the lawmakers. He urged all not be involved in vices as it increase people to do criminal activities and It's the primary level of crime.







--JnU Correspondent



Leave Your Comments