'Change mindset for country's well being'

Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim said public mindset needs to be changed for the well being of the country. He made the call while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organized by JICA Alumni Association Bangladesh titled "Good Governance and Development" at Public Works Department on Thursday.





"Tendency to make private property by dishonest means doesn't help society and country's welfare," he added. Public Works Secretary Shahid Ullah Khandakar said the efficiency and departments of the Public Works Ministry is increasing day by day.







"Public Works Ministry is first to enter 100 pc electronic government procurement (e-GP) and all public procurements are done above board" he added. Chief Engineer for Public Works Department Md Ashraful Alam said engineers face constant pressure due to political factors and they even face punishment without doing wrong in their duties.







In his key note presentation, President of JICA Alumni Association Bangladesh and Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) commissioner Md Mozammel Haque Khan termed accountability, transparency and participation as key elements for good governance and building a strong economy.





