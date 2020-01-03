Corruption: An operating system and a giant against progress

Corruption is identified as a basic problem for development in many parts of the world. It kills innovations, harms society, prevents expected progress in people's lives and halts sustainable development. Yet corruption goes on very robustly particularly in those places where development is most necessary. It not only has been going on since long past, but is gaining strength day by day or year by year despite millions of dollars, billions of words and a sea of ink poured with no good result into the fight against it. Why is this so?







The answer can be found in Sarah Chayes's 2017 publication 'When Corruption Is The Operating System: The Case Of Honduras', published by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. And the quotation of a former senior Honduran government official expresses it in a nutshell: "Corruption is not a scandal, but the result of the functioning of a system."





In her 2016 research article 'The Structure of Corruption: A Systemic Analysis Using Eurasian Cases' (Carnegie Endowment website) she wrote, "In a striking number of countries, corruption represents the adaptive behavior of sophisticated structures.







These structures have deliberately bent or crippled key elements of state function in order to capture important revenue streams, ensure impunity for network members, and provide opportunities to secure and flaunt the gains-in a world in which the accumulation and display of wealth has increasingly become the chief marker of social value and success."





The structure of corruption is sustainable even through political upheavals. It can prevail in a new political regime though the regime may have come into being with the promise of eliminating corruption.







Thus many fights against corruption have been in vain. What rather happened many times is a new group of beneficiaries of corrupt practices in a reformed old set-up. In political changes, old corruption has often been replaced by new and more severe corruption. The network has been so strong that a new political power with the aim to root out corruption has to rely on that very network for its own survival.





Ms. Chayes wrote, "Too often, corruption is considered piecemeal, and so-called petty corruption, perpetrated against ordinary people by low-level civil servants, is dismissed as insignificant or 'part of the culture'-as it is so often presumed to be-or is explained away by low salaries. In fact, in almost every case of severe and structured corruption, strong vertical connectivity is integral to the system."

It is so much integral to the system that even ministries and departments are harnessed to do the work of the kleptocratic network "for the purpose of sustaining and maximizing their personal revenues and assuring their impunity," according to Ms. Chayes. There happens "whole or partial state capture," which "coalesce around a kinship kernel," she says.







The kleptocratic network cross borders, penetrate the public sector, use private sector actors and maintains a network of terrorists, too. As a result, any single person in any production or service must abide by the rules set down by the said network. Because it has the power to implement its whims and enjoys silent assurance of impunity from state actors.







Suppose a person in a public hospital does not want to get involved with corruption and wants to maintain an ethical life. Such a person must let others do their dirty works and not disturb the network. For keeping silence and not disturbing the network members s/he can do her/his work peacefully and may be benefited by the existing network through the backdoor despite her reluctance and resistance to such 'benefits'.





But if s/he decides to show any heroism by standing against the network members, s/he has to regret very soon in face of inconveniences and troubles visiting her/him in torrents. In such a situation her/his wisdom suggests her/him to remain silent with ears closed and eyes shut.







In a climate of kleptocracy, rules and regulations do not work and seem hazy, obscure and complicated to people. Honest people lose respect for rules and laws and sometimes are forced to get involved in the corrupt practices. In a situation where nothing, however fair it is, can be accomplished without bribes or other ill practices, these appear 'normal' to anyone.







People are often punished for petty offenses or crimes in such a kleptocratic system. Some persons may even be punished for not being aware of the existing rules or laws, which always remain in a loose state and are never constant. Some anti-corruption campaigns are also launched by the same network. So, many persons and groups who make anti-corruption their means of living are connected with it behind the scene.







Kleptocracy network buys politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, journalists and so on. As a system it appears to be strong with roots going deep and branches rising high. Being invisible, it is so hard to be touched and fought against. Corruption is like a big giant with a long life and works magically well. Calls of radical change or even class struggle may succumb to its evil strength. This corruption giant cannot be defeated unless it is understood clearly what it really is, how it works and why it is so powerful.





Alamgir Khan is Executive Editor of SHIKKHALOK, a CDIP

education bulletin

