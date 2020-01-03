Bob Dylan and the changed times

Bob Dylan

"…Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won't come again…"



The world wide opened its eyes, in part shock, and part surprise, when Bob Dylan, the creator of the lines above, was announced as the Nobel Prize receiver in Literature for this year, for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition". Well, did he just make America great again?





He probably has been doing that, and many more things, for almost five decades now. His genius broke loose in the 1960's, and the world has never been the same again. However, his recent Nobel win stirred up a storm again, putting people for and against it.





Winning the highest accolade considered by the majority of the people of this world for writing songs that reformed poetry, criticized the times and defied every possible conformity? Well, that is to be debated! And the debate has been there for decades. He has received the most prestigious accolades before, for his unmatched genius; but was this a bit too much, like they say?





What does the man say about all these madness? He is yet to address this phenomenon. A Las Vegas concert was his first public appearance after the win, but the man kept silent, and let his greatest numbers speak for him. Well, that is Dylan for you. Yes, he is yet to comment; but does that matter, for the ones who are and have been breathing through his work? People have been treating him like god, like many other legendary musicians, but as a god who explains the meaning of life, when it seems too complicated to perceive.







Someone argued, "There are great writers and poets who should have won." Yes, that who should've won list is ever growing. Literary geniuses of poets and writers who should have been honored with the accolade, but never have been, would cause questions which can never be answered with proper justification. In fact, Bob Dylan's winning the price does not really define him. He has long been celebrated for what he has been doing. Then what changed with this groundbreaking decision? Probably nothing; probably everything.



"… How does it feel?

How does it feel

To be on your own

With no direction home

Like a complete unknown

Like a rolling stone?"



Probably that is what the people, and Dylan himself is trying to comprehend. His works, however, have been a matter of curiosity for academics and critics for decades now. They have been looking at his work from different perspectives. I am literary a nobody to comment on his abilities. I came to know him as a subject to be studied (well, sort of), when I was going through Allen Ginsberg and my growing interest in the Beat Generation. I have to say, I was lucky to have a syllabus like that!





Let's get back to the debate again. So, is Dylan's work literature? Yes, indeed! The Nobel Prize committee did not honor him for his "Poetry". They are subtly appreciating his "poetic expressions", the poetic expressions which get complete with the way he gives life to them.







The words, the writing, the rhythm, the tunes and the rusty vocal magic- everything plays a part in forming what Bob Dylan is celebrated for. He is something to be experienced, from all the possible dimensions, and that makes him, him.







So, let's embrace this change, let's witness it, and celebrate or oppose it, to take this once in a blue moon chance.



"… Come gather 'round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You'll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you

Is worth savin'

Then you better start swimmin'

Or you'll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin'."





Mehnaz Tabassum is a teacher pursuing higher studies abroad



