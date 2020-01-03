HSBC starts year with HK branches closed

Armed undercover police officers guard a vandalized HSBC bank branch in Wan Chai during demonstrations on the New Year's Day in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020. Picture was taken on January 1, 2020. -Reuters

HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) is being drawn into Hong Kong's political turmoil with protesters attacking some of its branches and graffiti daubed on the famous pair of lions that guard its city-center headquarters.





Hong Kong is the bank's single most important market, accounting for just over half of its $12.5 billion pre-tax profits in the first half of 2019, though with the protests tipping Hong Kong's economy into recession, HSBC and its peers are expected to take a financial hit.





Until now, HSBC had largely escaped direct involvement in the often-violent anti-government protests that have shaken Hong Kong for more than six months even as other companies with perceived links to Beijing have seen premises vandalized, including Bank of China (Hong Kong) (2388.HK), Hong Kong's second largest bank behind HSBC.





But more recently, HSBC has drawn the ire of some protesters who accuse it of being complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support their campaign. Protesters link the bank's closure in November of an account held by a group called Spark Alliance, which helps pay protesters' legal costs, to the December arrest of four Spark Alliance members on money laundering charges. HSBC has strongly denied any connection.





"People are angry because they feel that HSBC has stopped money getting to the protesters," one protester said on Wednesday, of the decision to close the account as he stood in a group taking photos of the damaged lions.







---Reuters, Hong Kong



