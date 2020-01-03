Charlize on her mom killing her dad





Hollywood star Charlize Theron has opened up about her childhood when her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self defense, saying she is not "ashamed" to talk about the incident.







The incident took place in June, 1991 in Benoni, near Johannesburg, when her father tried to harm Theron. Theron was 15 at that time.







"I'm not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it. I think, for me, it's just always been that this story really is about growing up with addicts and what that does to a person," Theron told NPR.

