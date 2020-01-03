Katrina Kaif's Dharma 'Sankat'





Katrina Kaif, who will soon be seen in 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar, followed by Excel Entertainment's 'Phonebhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is planning the rest of her life in 2020. The actress was seen at the Dharma Productions office late last week.







"Katrina went to meet Ayan Mukerji at the Dharma office at Khar and had a longish meeting with him. Interestingly, meeting Ayan has a lot of significance because he is driving the three editions of 'Brahmastra' in the next few years for Dharma and not doing anything else in terms of direction. '





Brahmastra' already has her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with his current girl Alia Bhatt. So, it is now being speculated that she may well be in talks for the next installment of 'Brahmastra', which is said to feature one more couple to make the franchise bigger and better," says a source.





The actress has been staying away from Ranbir after their break up, even though she came in to promote 'Jagga Jasoos' after a lot of cajoling. Interestingly, both of them shot for a commercial with rapper Badshah, but then they shot their portions separately and were united by computer graphics in the said commercial.





---Agencies



