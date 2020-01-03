'8th Liberation Docfest Bangladesh 2020' begins April 2

A five-day documentary festival featuring films that depicts struggles for liberation and human rights violations in various parts of the world will be held at Liberation War Museum in April, says a press release.





The festival titled '8th Liberation Docfest Bangladesh 2020' will be held from April 2 to 6. It will be organized by Liberation War Museum. The films will be screened at Liberation War Museum and Bangladesh Film Achieve.





The festival seeks to uphold new forms of viewing the human struggle and suffering for justice in global perspective. It will feature three competitive sections namely International Film Section, 1971 and Beyond and One Minute Film Section, featuring films on country's founding president Sheikh MujiburRahman, along with two non-competitive sections namely 'Exposition of Young Film Talent' and 'Special Focus: Rohingya Genocide'.The museum first organized the documentary festival in 2005.

