Nat'l Nazrul confce begins in Habiganj

Conference began at district Shilpakala Academy in the town on Tuesday. State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid inaugurated the conference participating in a function held at the Academy this morning, reports BSS. Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Hassan chaired the function while Executive Director of Nazrul Institute AbdurRazzakBhuiyan was present as focal person.





Advocate Md Abu Zahir, MP, Md Abdul Majid Khan, MP, Gazi Mohammad Shanawaz, MP, Deputy Inspector General of police Md Kamrul Ahsan, General Secretary of district unit AL MdAlomgirChowdhury and Municipality Mayor MdMizanurRahman were present as especial guests in the function organized by the district administration with the help of Cultural Affairs Ministry.







Additional Deputy Commissioner Amitav Porag Talukder delivered welcome speech in the function moderated by district cultural officer Magistrate Zannat Ara Lisa.





Earlier, a colorful rally paraded different streets in the town on the occasion.Later, the Minister inaugurated a short film festival at ShilpakalaAcademy. The films were made on contemporary issues.

Leave Your Comments