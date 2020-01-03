'Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020' kicks off

Liaquat Ali Lucky delivers speech at the press conference. -Collected

21-day cultural event titled 'Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020'(Bangladesh Cultural Festival 2020) organized by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) for the second time, on the academy premises in the capital.





The inaugural ceremony of the festival held on Thursday at 4pm at the Nandan Mancha of BSA. Planning Minister MA Mannan attends the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, while State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurates the festival. Presided over by BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Dr Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal was present as special guest.







The festival has been organized with an aim to present a colorful program through the performance of the children with special needs, child and adult artistes from all 64 districts.





During the 21-day festival, more than 5 thousand artistes from 64 upazilas of 64 districts will participate. The festival will feature traditional folk games, folk-drama, chorus rendition, instrumental music, jatrapala, solo music, Baul music, dance, acrobatic show, puppet show, recitation.





The festival also includes performance of the children with special needs, music and dance performance on Bangabandhu and Liberation War, performance on ethnic minorities and choreography on drama. The festival will also feature branding music and dance performance of 64 districts and documentary screening on traditional places of 64 districts.





Every day, three districts, three upazilas, national-level artistes will present their performances in the festival. Besides, folk-drama will be staged every day at 8pm on the academy premises.









