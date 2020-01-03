Hrithik Roshan in demand

Hrithik Roshan has had a sensational year, with an eclectic mix of films hitting the marquee. While he had a content-driven 'Super 30' as one of his best performances as an actor, there was the biggest hit of his career in the form of the Yash Raj Films-backed 'WAR', also starring Tiger Shroff.





The film shattered many box office records to emerge as the biggest grosser of the year. While his talks with Farah Khan pertaining to her 'Satte Pe Satta' remake were at sixes and sevens, the actor has also been following Shah Rukh Khan's path by meeting filmmakers and hearing ideas out as he wants to mull over all kinds of ideas before signing anything."He has met many filmmakers and discussed ideas, but he hasn't gone ahead to sign on anything because, after a film like WAR, which brings you such box office, it puts so much pressure and responsibility on you.





For starters, 'Krrish 4' will happen only when Rakesh Roshanji is fine. WAR will have a sequel, but that will also take time. Sanjay Gupta has also announced a film on the graphic superhero from India- 'Rakshak', and that could also be a possibility because Sanjay's work has struck a great camaraderie during the making of 'Kaabil'. Plus, he is also having long meetings with one more filmmaker without an actual subject discussion," says our source.

Leave Your Comments