Rahmatganj through to Fed Cup final

An action during 31st Federation Cup Football tournament first semi-final match between Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Dhaka Mohammedan SC at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday. -BFF

The old-Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society stunned the traditional Dhaka Mohammedan SC by 1-0 goal in the first semi-final of the 31st Federation Cup Football tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday to move to the final.







Earlier giant-killer Rahmantganj secured semifinal berth after upsetting s eleven-time champions Dhaka Abahani Limited by 4-3 goals in the tie-breaker as their first quarterfinal ended in 1-1 draw in the extra-time on Monday. After Mohammedan's exit on Thursday, all the six hot favourites - Dhaka Abahani, Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Russel, Muktijoddah Sangsad and Brothers Union - eliminated from the Federation Cup Football.







Rahmatganj MFS will now play final on Sunday at 4:pm against the winners of Bashundhara Kings and newcomers Bangladesh Police FC, who will meet each other in the 2nd semis today at 4 pm at the same venue. Uzbek forwrad Turaev Akobir scored the match-winning goal for Rahmatganj MFS in the 16th minute of the match with a spectacular header from the danger zone, utilizing a cross of midfielder Shahedul Alam.







After conceding an early goal, Dhaka Mohammedan SC tried their best to comeback in the match, but all of their efforts went in vain due to lack of good finishers. Despite dominating the match with better ball possession, the ten-time champions Dhaka Mohammedan SC failed to level the margin in the first half.





