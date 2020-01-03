Hashim Amla lauds BD cricket atmosphere

Former South African opener Hashim Amla speaking with media during their practice session in Sylhet on Thursday. -Collected

Former South African opener Hashim Amla heap praised cricket mad Bangladesh and its cricket atmosphere said that Bangladesh's cricket culture inspired him a lot to be the part of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).





This is going to be Amla's maiden journey in BPL who is hired by strong title candidate Khulna Tigers under the leadership of Mushfiqur Rahim. Amla is fully focusing T20 cricket since he retired from the South African team following the 2019 World Cup. Amla said BPL is a great chance for him to play the BPL for the first time.







"Obviously loving it to be in Bangladesh. Been here a few times over the years and always love the atmosphere, especially the cricket culture is fantastic and electrifying in the fields as well," Amla told reporters on Thursday.







"After retirement, having a good time and playing a few T10 leagues here and there. Then I got a call from the Khulna Tigers and told them that I was available. Fortunately, there was a gap and happy to be here."





"I was fortunate to play international cricket for as long as I did and it's another chapter. Thankfully I got a chance to play at the BPL and obviously due to international commitments I couldn't be here but it's a good time now," he remarked.





"I was very keen to be here at the BPL. The BPL has always been one of those things and an opportunity to explore a different part of the world. Every country has its unique flavor so the experience of BPL is something I am really looking forward to."





Khulna currently second in the point table, is almost closer for sealing playoffs nod. They secured 10 points including five wins from seven outings. They have still five group matches to go. Khulna Tigers would take on Dhaka Platoon today. Amla also praised Khulna's captain Mushfiqur Rahim. He insisted his camaraderie with Mushfiqur would do well for him to adjust here.





"It comes naturally when you have played against each other for almost 10 years. Mushy [Mushfiqur Rahim] has done exceptionally well as a captain and as a player. Certainly, one of the best wicket-keeping batsman around. A handful have been around but he has been there the longest and has the most experience worldwide I think. He is a fantastic player and to interact with him and share our experience, I am sure we are both looking forward to it," he said.





Apart from Mushfiqur, Amla also singled out the name of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan, who he valued most amongst the Bangladeshi cricketer.





