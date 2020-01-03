Rajshahi inch closer towards BBPL play-offs

Rajshahi Royals batsman Ravi Bopara and skipper Shoaib Malik run between the wickets during Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Sylhet leg match against Sylhet Thunder at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. -BCB

Favourite Rajshahi Royals sharpened their chances of a Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) playoff berth as they took revenge on Rangpur Rangers with a convincing 30-run win in a crucial BPL Sylhet phase clash at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.





Rajshahi moved to top on the BPL table after a spectacular collapse from their opponents, Rangpur, left their play-off chances hanging in balance.





With this win, Rajshahi needs another two points to ensure their playoff berth while Rangpur are in a must-win situation and can still into the last-four of the competition with a few results going their way. Rajshahi rode on a punishing 29-ball 50 by Ravi Bopara to post a challenging 179-4 before restricting their rivals for 149-7 in 20 overs.





Chasing a tricky 180 for win, Rangpur made horror start losing skipper Shane Watson (2) early with Mohammad Nawaz castling him. Cameroon Delport (14) yet again failed to impress while opener Mohammad Naim (27) also got out to leave Rangpur on 47/3.





Tom Abell (29) and Fazle Mahmud (34) combined for a 64-run fourth wicket stand before the former was removed by Kamrul Islam. Rangpur then their way completely, losing three more wickets in the next 5 overs for the addition of only 31 runs. They could negotiate Mohammad Irfan and Abu Jayed well enough but medium pacer Kamrul, Nawaz and Malik led the massacre in Rangpur's middle order. The trio took two wickets each.





Earlier, Rangpur skipper Watson was so confident of his bowlers and batsmen making good use of the dew factor that he won the toss and decided to bowl first. But Rajshahi shockingly gave in to the Rangpur bowling after a brisk 50-run partnership between Liton Das and Afif Hossain.





The duo tried to go uncharacteristically berserk on a slow and low Sylhet wicket. With Afif dominating the crease, the Rajshahi plonked 40 runs from the second, third and fourth overs as they looked headed for a huge total.





Both the openers fall in space of five deliveries but stand-in-skipper Shoaib Malik then put on another 31-run stand with Irfan Sukkur to continue Rajshahi's domination. Malik who scored 31-ball 37 became Mustafizur's second victim. He managed his innings by four fours. It was left to the player of the match Ravi Bopara and Nawaz to lift the innings. The duo lifted their team from a precarious 132-4 in 16.4 overs to a comfortable 179.







Bopara hit four boundaries and three towering sixes in his unbeaten fifty. They ran riot in the final four overs as Rajshahi added 49 without loss. Nawaz chipped in with nine-ball 15.

