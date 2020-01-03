Virtual record room by 6 months: Land Minister

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury addressing the inaugural of the Virtual Record Room of the Dhaka Collectorate at Deputy Commissioner's office on Thursday. -AA

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Thursday said virtual record room will be opened in all districts of the country within the next six months.





He made the comments while inaugurating the Virtual Record Room of the Dhaka Collectorate with the theme `Land Service- a click away' at Deputy Commissioner's office. "The experimentally opened Dhaka Collectorate Virtual Record Room is a New Year gift of land ministry for dwellers of Dhaka district," he commented. Mentioning that land management is going through reform, Saifuzzaman said, the pace of work has increased at the Land Ministry and the agencies under it.







The land minister directed the land officials to settle the mutation of the `company to the company' transferred land as soon as possible for the commercial interest of the country while saying "we will take necessary measures soon to settle land mutation applications by seven days through Fast Track for the land of limited companies."







RS Khatiyan and Mouza Map can be viewed from anywhere on the `land.gov.bd' or `rsk.land.gov.bd' website. Besides, certified copies of RS Khatiyan and Mouza Map could be avail within three working days, either directly or by post for only taka 45 through mobile or online payments.





