Malaysia's Education Minister Maszlee Malik resigns

Malaysian Education Minister Maszlee Malik

Malaysian Education Minister Maszlee Malik, who has faced numerous criticisms since becoming a minister in the Pakatan Harapan government, has resigned. In a packed press conference at Putrajaya on Thursday, Dr Maszlee said he has informed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of his intention to step down. His resignation takes effect on Friday, reports CNA.





"On the advice of Dr Mahathir - who is a father figure to me, a leader and a great statesman - I, Maslee Malik, with a calm yet heavy heart, return my position as Malaysia's education minister to the prime minister," he said.





The 46-year-old from Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has attracted several controversies since Pakatan Harapan took over federal administration in the May 2018 general election, overshadowing the educational reforms he introduced.







He has been criticised for getting distracted by issues and failing to improve educational standards, and there have been online petitions calling for his removal. In September 2018, Dr Maszlee accepted the appointment as the International Islamic University Malaysia president despite PH's pledge to restore academic freedom in universities.





He stepped down in November following strong objections from student groups and politicians. He was also labelled the "shoe minister" after he announced that students should wear "black shoes" instead of white shoes to prevent them from looking dirty. Among others, Dr Maszlee also proposed swimming classes for students at hotels and pushed for a cashless ecosystem in schools.





He came under fire this week for appearing in the ministry's advertisement billboards, prompting veteran newsman A Kadir Jasin to comment that government should not be about "ministers building a personality cult".





