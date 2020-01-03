Have you considered making new year's resolutions? Some teens do. But, even if you haven't thought about it, you probably should.

Why? Everyone has areas where they want to improve themselves. Resolutions can help you go from where you are now, to becoming the person you've always wanted to be.





New Year Resolutions For Teens





The new year is a great time to set these goals for yourself. General new year's resolution advice is often good, but teens have a unique set of needs that might require different goals. Below are a few new year resolutions for teens that you might want to try, but before that, let's briefly discuss how to create good resolutions and goals.

Keep in mind that setting goals can be challenging. Goals should be achievable by you, measurable, and simple and realistic. Briefly, this means:





- Achievable By You: A goal has to be reachable by you. A goal like "I will get a girlfriend by March" involves actions by another person (a girl choosing to go out with you). Instead, set a goal to "talk to three new girls a week" or "ask a girl out on a date before the end of January." Notice that both of these goals involve things within your control.





- Measurable: A goal like "be happier" isn't very measurable. What does it even mean to be happy? If being happier is what you want, two better goals would be "watch a funny Youtube video per day" or "exercise outside twice a week." Both are measurable, which means you can clearly determine if you did them or not.





- Simple and Realistic: Most people set crazy resolutions like "lose 50 pounds by summer." While that is a good goal if you're obese, it isn't realistic to set a goal like that in January. Instead, set a goal like "eat 1700 calories a day in January" and/or "run three miles a week." Those are realistic, and if you keep those resolutions, you likely will lose weight by summer. And, you can always make your goals more intense after you take the initial smaller steps.

Improve Your Social Skills





Obviously, since this site is about social skills, we're going to include this one first! Have you always wanted to be more likable and popular? For most teens the answer is "yes." Social skills have been shown to strongly influence a teen's current and future social, romantic, and even career success (people with social skills as teens end up making more money as adults).





There are genuine skills that you can work on to improve your communication, become more sociable, make friends, and get dates.





Our book The Teen Popularity Handbook compiles many of these skills in one place. Like us on Facebook for regular updates related to improving your social skills.





One example of improving your social skills might be making eye contact more often. Another could be being more assertive by standing up for yourself. Finally, you could focus on being more funny by watching comedians on YouTube. The possibilities are endless in this area.

Watch Some TED Talks





TED (Technology, Education, and Design) talks are brief (under 20 minute) presentations on a variety of subjects. They deal with all kinds of topics that can help you improve your life. Watching one of these a week will change your life. There are so many topics, you can find plenty that will interest you. Here are a few to get you started.

Get Fit





It is a known fact that obesity is rising among young people. While the media puts unrealistic expectations on teens to be thin, being at a healthy weight and achieving some level of physical fitness is a positive thing, from both a health perspective and in terms of being attractive to others.





Resolve this new year to get fit and achieve a healthy weight. You'll look better and feel better.





Find a workout program at home, play a sport, or join a gym. Many gyms have special deals going for the new year!

Commit to actually follow through with the working out. Doing it with a family member or friend will help keep you on the path. Remember to start small. And, consult a doctor before beginning any weight loss plan.

Learn Something New





Have you always wanted to play the guitar? Write a book? Play a new sport? If there's something you've wanted to learn or try, why wait?





Do it as a new year's resolution this year. Make sure you pick a goal that aligns with your values, and one that you can achieve and come up with steps to make sure you follow through.

Give To Others





Are you self-centered? If you're like most people the answer is "yes." It's okay to look out for yourself. But, giving to others is important too. Resolve this year to give to the less fortunate.





This can happen in many ways. You can promise to donate money every month or, if you don't make money, give of your time. There are many charities that need a lot of money and time. Give of yours. You'll feel better and be helping others.





So, pick one of these resolutions or come up with a few more of your own. Whatever you pick, make sure the new year's resolution changes your life for the best and stick with it!





