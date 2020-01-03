'Move to use EVM for rigging'





Criticizing the decision of holding elections in the EVM method, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the EVM method has been applying only to rig votes.







He came up with the remark after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave in the city on Thursday. The newly-formed BNP, Mymensingh South distric unit committee, organized the program. Khandaker Mosharraf said, "The EVM method will be used in the elections of bifurcated Dhaka city, slated on January 30.







The BNP has been opposing the method from the very beginning. There is no need of the EVM method in the country as people in the country are habituated to cast votes by using fingers, not machine." About the optimism of the Election Commission (EC) to hold an participatory election, the senior BNP leader said, "The BNP doesn't believe that the election will be inclusive as there are dissimilarities between the words and actions of the government and the EC."



