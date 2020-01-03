'Myanmar's reluctance behind failure'

Asaduzzaman Khan

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said the smuggling of dangerous drug Yaba could not be stopped as neighboring Myanmar has failed to live up to its commitment. "Myanmar had promised on several occasions that they would look into the issue and take steps to stop Yaba smuggling, but they haven't taken any initiative so far," he said.





The minister was addressing a program organized by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, marking its 30th anniversary.





Asaduzzaman said the government is working so that the youth could be saved from the dangerous clutch of Yaba.

"We're working in three ways -- reducing demand, reducing supply and setting up rehabilitation centers-- to bring the drug addicts back to the normal life," he said.





The minister said the capacity of the country's jails has been increased to 40,000 from 35,000 but those are now accommodating 80,000 inmates and most of them are accused in narcotics case, reports UNB.





He also said a process is underway to increase the number of courts to dispose of drug-related cases. Asaduzzaman said Bangladesh is being used as route for the smuggling of drugs and the people of the country, particularly the youth, are being affected for that.







The government is working so that Bangladesh could not be used as the drug-smuggling route, he added. Dr. Jamal Uddin, director general of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), said drug peddlers are put on trial under a new law, while manpower, equipment and other facilities for the officials concerned have been increased.







Though the department is working in every district, drug rehabilitation centers are yet to be established in 23 districts, he said adding that an initiative has been taken for establishing the centers.





Leave Your Comments