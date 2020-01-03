'Myanmar not cordial on Rohingya return'

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen speaking at a program in the city on Thursday. -AA

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Myanmar is not serious on Rohingya repatriation and the country is dilly-dallying the process giving only false promises.







"Myanmar has lack of cordiality on Rohingya issue. We have sent a list of one lakh Rohingya people for repatriation to Myanmar but they have identified only eight thousands Rohingyas. We have failed to start repatriation process twice because of noncooperation of Myanmar."





Momen made the allegations while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of seven-day long photo exhibition titled 'Flash on Rohingya Genocide' at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Thursday morning.





He said, "Bangladesh's foreign policy is friendship to all and malice towards none. We want to go forward in such way. We have very good relationship with neighboring countries like India, Bhutan, Nepal even with Myanmar. We don't want to make quarrel with them. That's why we are trying to resolve the Rohingya issue through discussions."





"Bangladesh has given shelter to Rohingyas in consideration of humanitarian grounds. But we don't want to send back them to Rakhine State forcibly. We are working for their safe and dignified repatriation," Momen said. The foreign minister said if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina didn't give shelter to Rohingyas, otherwise, an ever big genocide would have happened in Myanmar.







Therefore, twenty thousand Rohingyas were killed. Many friendly countries are helping on the issue. 134 countries are supporting at the United Nations. Four counties among nine said they have given their support against Rohingyas as their neighbor is powerful. Suu Kyi also acknowledged that genocide happened in Myanmar. But we are not successful on Rohingya issue till today."





Momen said China and Japan want to do business in Myanmar. But they cannot make profit without resolving Rohingya issue. China always says to Myanmar to take back Rohingys, but the reality is different. All countries in a words say to take back Rohingyas but Myanmar don't pay heed to their requests.





It is not Bangladesh; rather, the whole world says genocide happened in Myanmar. Bangladesh didn't say this because Myanmar is its friend and it will has to work with Myanmar. Jagannath University Vice Chancellor Mijanur Rahman said only China is enough to save Myanmar from all kinds of ban.







Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Daily Bhorer Kagoj and Progressive Columnist Forum jointly organized the exhibition.Daily Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta moderated the program, with Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky in the chair.

GR/













