Ex-MP Fazilatunnesa Bappy passes away

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placing a wreath on the coffin of former MP Fazilatunnesa Bappy at South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday. -PID

Former Awami League lawmaker from reserved seat and a Supreme Court lawyer Fazilatun Nasa Bappy (49) passed away at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU) on Thursday morning. She had been suffering from pneumonia, breathing problems and other respiratory diseases, said sources at the BSMMU.







As Bappy's health condition deteriorated, she was put on life support at the hospital since December 28. She left behind her husband, relatives, friends and host of well-wishers to mourn her death.





Bappy was an assistant attorney general for around two years. She was also a prosecutor at the International CrimesTribunal for around 10 months. She was elected MP from AL from reserved seat for women in 9th and 10th parliament.





President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in a separate message expressed their deep shock at the demise of Bappy. In separate messages, they prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Law minister Anisul Huq, leaders of different political parties and other organisations also expressed deep shock at the death of Bappy.





Her first namaz-e-janaja was held at Japan Garden City. The second and third janaja were held at South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and Supreme Court premises.





