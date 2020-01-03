Not worried about Indian citizenship crisis: BGB chief

BGB DG Major General Shafeenul Islam

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General (DG) Major General Shafeenul Islam has said BGB is not worried about the current citizenship act crisis in India.





He said this while answering questions to journalists at a media briefing held at the BGB headquarters in Dh-aka on Thursday, reports agencies.





After the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) crisis began in India, around 445 intruders were detained in the last two months while trying to enter from India, he said.However, the BGB DG said those were Bangladeshi citizens who went to India earlier in search of work.





'It is BGB's duty to stop illegal infiltration into the country. It is our routine job and has nothing to do with NRC or CAA, therefore we are not worried about India's internal crisis', the BGB chief told media personnel.





Last year, a total of 972 including woman and children (all Bangladeshi citizens) were detained while trying to enter Bangladesh and 253 cases were filed against them. All of them went or tried to go to India at different times through middlemen, BGB chief added.

