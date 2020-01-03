Students demand DU proctor's resignation

Newly formed Anti-Terrorism Students Unity, comprising mostly with left-leaning student bodies and quota reformation activists, blamed Dhaka University (DU) Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani for the attack on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his fellows.





They placed a memorandum to university vice-chancellor (VC) Akhtaruzzaman with four-point demands including resignation of proctor and ensuring judicial punishment and academic expulsion of those who attacked Nur and others.





Their other demands are- withdrawal of the case and bearing treatment expenses of the injured, and ensuring a democratic campus, students' security and stopping the "Guest Room" (Gono Room) culture on the campus.





Assistant Proctors Abdur Rahim, Sima Islam and Badruzzaman Bhuiyan received the memorandum as DU VC was not present at his office. Before submitting the memorandum the alliance brought out a protest procession and held a rally. While reading out the written memorandum Swatantra Jote leader Omar Faruk said, "Many incidents occur every day but they do not even have the guarantee of disclosing to those to the administration. In each case, Proctor took stands against the general students as well as in favor of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)."





"The ruling Awami League's student wing has made their 'guest-room' as a concentration camp. Students' right to freedom of speech has been snatched," he said.He also alleged that the proctor was not present timely during the attack on December 22 last year, avoiding his responsibility.





"We demand his resignation as he failed to do his duty," he added. DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and at least his 27 supporters came under an attack from a faction of Muktijuddho Mancha, mostly comprised of BCL men, at his office in the DUCSU building of DU on December 22 last year.





---Mohiuddin Mahi, AA



