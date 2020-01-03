Perilous year for banking sector

There was no good news in 2019 about the country's banking and financial sectors except remittance. A number of banks and financial institutions are in a highly vulnerable condition. Defaulted loans increased by leaps and bounds. Liquidity crisis and capital deficit affected several banks throughout the year. Stock prices continued to decline putting investors and shareholders in utter disappointment.





Despite the deteriorating plight of banks, four new banks were approved during 2019. According to financial experts it was not a right decision. Corruption and irregularities hammered most of the banks in 2019. Economists have commented that there is a lack of good governance in the banking arena. Financial scholars have also blamed the inactivity of Bangladesh Bank for this phenomenon.







Defaulted loans officially rose to 1 lakh 16 thousand 288 crore taka in 2019. However, financial sources have informed that the true magnitude of defaulted loans is very close to 2 trillion taka including written off debts. Influential loan defaulters get their loans rescheduled ten to twelve times.







Bangladesh Bank faced criticism in 2019 for intending to give 2% down payment facility to loan defaulters. Most of the banks failed to recover defaulted loans from their clients. Even most banks could not materialize single digit loan interest rate during 2019 because of being jeopardized with defaulted loans.





People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL) was closed down in July 2019. Hundreds of depositors were upset for this reason. Economists have said that actions should have been taken against the directors of PLFSL instead of liquidating it. Clients of PLFSL held meetings with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Bank's Governor Fazle Kabir to get back their deposited money but it is still uncertain.





Export earnings faced downturn in 2019 while the highest ever trade deficit jolted Bangladesh's economy in the same year which was BDT 178.40 billion. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and Internat-ional Monetary Fund (IMF)







expressed concern about Bangladesh's economy with references to defaulted loans and money laundering. Economists have remarked that people who earn money unlawfully are involved in money laundering because it is unsafe to keep their money in the country. UNCTAD stated that most of the money laundering happens through false export and import documents. According to learned sources, more black money leads to more money laundering.





Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) recently said that the country's financial sector will face more hazards if banks and stock markets cannot be streamlined by establishing discipline and integrity with immediate effect.





The regulatory authorities have not been able to execute proper actions against loan scammers and money launderers. Prominent citizens have said that Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank should initiate required measures against financial fraudsters without showing favors to anyone.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "Regulatory authorities should widen their surveillance over banks. At the same time banks should make the best of their efforts to recover defaulted loans."





Professor Dr. Abul Barakat, President, Bangladesh Economics Association, told The Asian Age, "Lack of accountability is responsible for mounting corruption and irregularities in banks. The government should crack down hard on the perpetrators who have committed loan rackets."





Professor Anu Muhammad, Jahangirnagar University, told The Asian Age, "Bangladesh's banking sector has gone into the grips of financial culprits. Most of them are so powerful that banks cannot take any action against them."





