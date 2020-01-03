Jute mill workers call off strike





Jute mills workers called off their ongoing fast-unto-death on Thursday night after the government assured them of paying the dues within the next 15 days through pay slip as per the National Pay Scale-2015.

Leaders of the jute mill workers made the announcement after a meeting with Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi at the Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC) in the capital.





Jute mills workers continued their fast-unto-death till 11 pm and withdrew the programme when the leaders made the announcement after reaching the district .

After the meeting with the CBA and Non-CBA Sangram Parishad, the minister said workers’ dues will be cleared within 15 days through pay slip.

State Minister for Labour and Employment MonnujanSufian, Labour Secretary K M Ali Azam and Textiles and Jute Secretary LokmanHossain Mia were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, 54 workers of state-owned jute mills in Khulna, Jashore and Rajshahi fell sick on the fifth day of their fast-unto-death on Thursday.

Of them, 50 fell sick in Khulna and Jashore and four others in Rajshahi.

About 50,000 workers of Star, Platinum, Crescent, Alim, Eastern, Daulatpur and Khalishpur jute mills in Khulna and JJI and Carpeting jute mills in Jashore started the fast-unto-death from December 29 to press for their 11 demands, including implementation of the wage commission and payment of regular wages.





Workers of the state-owned jute mills earlier went on a work abstention and observed fast-unto-death from December 10 to December 13.





Jute Mill Workers Workers Call Off Strike Khulna National Pay Scale-2015. Textiles And Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC)





Leave Your Comments