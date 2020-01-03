Dhaka’s air quality slightly improves after rain





Dhaka has seen a slight improvement in the (AQI) after rain in winter on Friday morning.

The city ranked 36th in AQI with a score of 122 at 8:47am.

Even though the number went down, the air quality remained ‘unhealthy’.

Delhi was on top of the list of cities with the worst air quality with a score of 376. It was followed by Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar, and Australia’s Canberra with scores of 314 and 272 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants – Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).

Dhaka, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has been battling air pollution for a long time. The air quality generally worsens during summer and shows signs of improvement during monsoon.





Leave Your Comments