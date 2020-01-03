Published:  02:58 PM, 03 January 2020

Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 sailors, crew rescued

A fertilizer-laden lighter ship got stuck on a hidden shoal in MeherAlir Char area of the Bay of Bengal early Saturday and Coast Guard rescued its 14 sailors and crew.

Coast Guard Mongla West Zone’s operation officer Lt Inteaz Alam said lighter ship MV New Parvin-2 was going to Nawapara in Jashore  loading 950 mts fertilizers  from a mother vessel in the Bay of Bengal.

It was stuck on a hidden shoal around 4am, he added.

On information Coast Guard  members went to the spot and rescued 14 sailors and crew at 5:15pm and took them to Dublar Char Coast Guard’s station.

