25 dengue patients being treated at hospitals





Twenty five people, including 20 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country for dengue.





Six dengue patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.





Twenty of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.





It said 101,354 people have been hospitalized with dengue in the country since January, 2019. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery until last year.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 234 of them and confirmed 148 deaths in 2019.





Meanwhile, no casualty was reported in January, 2020.

