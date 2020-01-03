Bangabandhu Adventure Festival in 3 hill districts Jan 11-15





Bangabandhu National Adventure Festival – 2020 will begin on January 11 in three hill districts, aiming to promote tourism and inspire new generation in adventures.





Nobo Bikrom Kishore Tripura, Chairman of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board and President of Bangladesh Adventure Foundation, disclosed this at a press conference at Sagor-Runi auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday afternoon.





Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board organised the festival in cooperation with Bangladesh Adventure Foundation , marking the Birth Centrenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Addressing the programme , NoboBikrom Kishore Tripura said Bangbandhu National Adventure Festival-2020 is the first of its kind in the country’s history.





The attractions of the festival included mounternring, cave discovery, hiking, trail run, rope course, sailing and others.

