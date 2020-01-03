Tk 10,546cr project to repair embankments damaged by cyclone Bulbul

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque on Friday said the government will undertake a Tk 10,546 crore project for constructing and repairing 4,451km embankment damaged in cyclone Bulbul.

“The project will reduce people’s sufferings in cyclone-prone areas. Permanent prevention of river erosion will be prioritised,” he said after visiting damaged embankments in Khulna and Satkhira, said a PID handout.

Responding to a query, the minister said dredging projects are underway for improving navigability of rivers.

“We’ve recovered 566 acres of land through evacuation drives. At the same time, we’ve built more than 190km embankment in the [coastal districts of] Patuakhali, Barguna, Bagerhat and Pirojpur,” Farooque added.

Director General of the Water Development Board Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional Secretary (Revenue) of the ministry Mahmudul Islam, among others, were present during the visit.