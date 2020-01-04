Basabo Buddhist Monastery



Dhaka is the city of mosque and we are blessed with myriad of mosques at this compacted town. Comparing to Muslims, there are very few people from Bangladesh are having Buddhist in religion and which reflects to the number of their prayer halls.





Dharmarajika Buddhist Monastery is such a prayer hall (also known as Bashabo Buddha Mandir) located inside the Dhaka city. It was built during 1962 to conduct their activities for Buddhist community alongside the prayer, teaching, and meditation.





This temple has a medium sized pond inside and beside this; you'll find a large golden status of Buddha standing on the Lotus. Also you'll find the teaching (Pali Language) center and the prayer hall inside the premise.







Monastery is open as long as the day light is on. During their main festival, it will be the most crowded and exciting place for a visitor.



