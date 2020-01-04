'Govt takes adequate security measures for Ijtema'





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said the government has taken adequate security measures ahead of the first phase of Biswa Ijtema which will begin on January 10 on the bank of the river Turag. "We have taken foolproof security measures for Muslim devotees in and around the Ijtema ground," he told a preparatory meeting of the Ijtema on its premises in Gazipur, reports BSS.







He said members of the law enforcement agencies including police, RAB, BGB and Ansar will be deployed at the Ijtema ground and entry points of the venue. Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division for Home Affairs Ministry Mostafa Kamal conducted the program while State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Javed Patwari and Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Benazir Ahmed, among others, also spoke.





Later, the minister visited the Biswa Ijtema ground. The second phase of the Biswa Ijtema will begin from January 17. The Bishwa Ijtema takes place every year on the bank of river Turag in Tongi since 1967.



