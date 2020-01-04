Cold-hit people get warm clothes

Brahmanbaria Municipal Mayor Nayar Kabir distributing blankets among cold-hit people in Brahmanbaria on Friday. -AA

Over three hundred poor people got warm clothes in Brahmanbaria on Friday. Majid-Nahar Foundation, a social organization, distributed blankets amont the cold-hit people at Brahmanbaria Press Club auditorium. Brahmanbaria Municipal Mayor Nayar Kabir was present as the chief guest at the program chaired by Press Club President KAM Rashidul Islam.







Brahmanbaria Govt Women's College Principal ASM Shafiqullah, Dr Ashiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, Press Club General Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappy, Majid-Nahar Foundation Vice President HM Jakaria and Treasurer Enayet Hossain Mithu were the special guests. At the program, a call was made to the affluent people in the society to stand beside the distressed people. To mention, Majd-Nahar Foundation has been working with a view to making helpless people self-reliant since 2011.





--- Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

