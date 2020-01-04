Polls in Dhaka city: Will it make a difference?





The year 2020 has started with exciting news of the Dhaka North & South City Corporation Election. In the Dhaka North and South City Corporation Election, a total of 2260 has collected nomination form for this poll. There is a total of 54.02 lakh voters in two city corporations. According to the number of nomination papers sold by the Election Commission, it seems the coming election is going to be in the festive mode.





However, the fear remains in the back of the voters' minds that will this election be free and fair? However, one of the responsible ministers and power party general secretary has confirmed that the government wants to offer free and fair elections in the Dhaka city. Because the election results in the city corporation will not change anything in the government. Still, the question remains, will the party not interfere with the election process?





Furthermore, mayor post candidates from major political parties excluding the power party have raised their concern about the security and voting irregularities during the election process. The political party BNP has challenged that they are joining the election to expose the vote fraud. They have also blamed the Election Commission itself for being under the shadows of the government.





We can see the candidates who have submitted their nomination papers in both Dhaka North and South City Corporations all have them have flout polls rules. However, we didn't see any warning towards the candidates from the EC for flouting the rules by the candidates. Without strict steps from the EC will not bring any fruitful results that can bring back the trust of the voters towards the election process.





EC also planned to use electronic voting machines (EVM) for conducting polls in both the city corporations and the Chief Election Commissioner has claimed that there is no scope for reconsideration. The major opposition parties have claimed that the EC is using EVM to serve the purpose of the incumbent.





It is true that the EVM makes the process of election more easy, convenient, and swift. However, there are many misconceptions and speculations among the general voters about using the EVMs. Some people especially the supporters of the oppositions still think that whichever button you push to vote the vote will be casted for the incumbents or the candidates supported by the incumbents.





This scenario is common not only in Bangladesh but also in the overall South Asian Region. In the last elections in India voters of that country have raised their concern about the EVMs however India was successful in using the EVMs and gaining the trust from the general voters. Will the EC of Bangladesh be able to gain the trust of the general voters?





Given the last few elections conducted by this current EC was not so well celebrated. In addition, the voter turnout was very less. People have been asking questions and skeptical about the 'election' as an institution to change the government. Furthermore, the majority of the voters have lost their interest in voting.





The election commission also requested the home ministry to cooperate with them for successfully conducting the Dhaka City Corporation North and South Election. They also wrote to the cabinet division secretary not to transfer election-related officials without prior permission during and till 15 days after the polls in the city.





Divisional commissioners have been appointed as the appellate authority in dealing with candidates' appeals against returning officers' decisions in rejection of candidacy or any other issues. Presiding, assistant presiding, and polling officers have also been appointed from different government and non-government organizations to conduct the polls in a free and fair manner.





However, the question is who are these officials? To conduct a free and fair election EC will need officials involved in the process acting neutrally. However, the appointed election officials are already appointed and transferred by the government to the Dhaka city. And there is no intention from the EC to change or transfer even reshuffle any officials.

Usually, people trust where it is militarily involved in the elections.







However, the EC specifically added there will be no Army deployed during the election. Nonetheless, to operate the EVMs there will be two military personals in every center. Nonetheless, there will be a police force in every center before and during the polling time.





Now it is a general concern that bringing trust of the general voters towards the election process. However, we don't see any activities of the election commission to raise awareness among the general voters. It is EC's responsibility to bring back the trust of the general voters towards the election process. Government, institutions, and other political parties may work in association with the EC to help but the principal roll has to be played by the EC.





Bangladesh is a newly independent democratic country which has experienced 15 years of direct military rule and two years of indirect military rule. The people and the political parties of this country already know the effects of 'unelected' governments. They won't dear to experience it again. So, if they don't want any more 'unelected' governments they should bring the trust of the general public towards the polling stations.





On the other hand, the EC has to be strict on playing by the rules. Regarding the flouting polls rules, EC officials have claimed that they observing the situation with close care and the candidates are under strict surveillance. This is not enough! Now it is a matter of bringing back trust towards the EC as an institution. Now they need to show some exemplary activities to prove they are not a 'doll' or under the shadow of the government rather they are just playing by the rules of the constitution of Bangladesh.





The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: krishna_du@yahoo.com

