Out of the woods of despair





On New Year's Eve, 22-year-old Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her throughout the transformative and difficult year she's had. Fans may recall, Jordyn has been dealing, through most of 2019, with the aftermath of what allegedly happened between her and Khloe Kardashian's former ex, Tristan Thompson. Controversies apart, however, Jordyn seems to have had quite the year! As per Eonline, she filmed multiple movies and shows, started her fitness setup, appeared on the cover of magazines, partnered with many brands for collaborations, travelled all over the world and made new friends. "Not only have I found myself as an entrepreneur but as a young woman. This year I've grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but Diamonds are made under pressure. I've rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth. I've been given the gift of clarity this year, and I just want to thank anyone that never gave up on me even in my darkest times," Jordyn wrote in her caption.





