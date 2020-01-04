Nusrat looking forward to Asur's release





Tollywood's latest connection to politics, Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan plays Aditi, a non-practicing artiste, in Pavel's upcoming film 'Asur', which also stars Abir Chatterjee and Jeet in the lead. The film, set to release on January 3, explores a complex relationship between three friends - Kigan (Jeet), Bodhi (Abir) and Aditi (Nusrat), reports Times Of India. "The film focuses on acting, story and characters.







We have shot in and around Kolkata, which was an amazing experience. The characters in the film belong to art schools, so it has been very different and it has been quite exciting. There's a lot of space to act and lot of shades in all the characters," said Nusrat and looks like she is thrilled to be a part of 'Asur'.







Speaking about her character in the film, Nusrat said, "I play Aditi, who is an art student and Aditi, Kigan and Bodhi are all friends from college. And the film goes on to show how our lives are tied together and what crisis we face emotionally and professionally. It is a film about art, color and culture."







The pretty actress also believes people will be able to relate to the story. "It will attract the audience because they can relate to the story; they can feel the essence of the culture and art that Bengal treasures. Also, Jeetda is looking completely different here. It has a great storyline as well. So, I believe Asur will be a good watch," added Nusrat.





