'Sultan Mela' begins Jan 15





The ten-day long 'Sultan Mela' is going to draw huge spectators who are expected to be bathed in mirth and merriment during this cultural event of prominence, reports BSS.





The fair will begin on January 15 on the bank of the Chitra River to mark the 95th birth anniversary of internationally-acclaimed painter SM Sultan.





This year the fair will be dedicated to Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Like the previous years, the fair signifies exposition of the country's core culture in the form of art exhibition, rural games and folk music.









The thought-provoking event infuses creative intent into the minds of visitors, besides reminding them of invaluable art-works of SM Sultan, an artist of global stature.





Sultan Mela will be opened at the Sultan Mancha on the premises of Narail Government Victoria College. The fair will conclude on January 25. The fair will feature art exhibition, art competition, bull fighting, ha-do-do, wrestling, Jari Gaan, Kobi Gaan, Lathi Khela, recitation, drama staging, volleyball and women's kabadi.





Narail district administration and SM Sultan Foundation will jointly organize the fair. SM Sultan was born on August 10, 1923 at Machimdia village under Sadar upazila in Narail. He died on October 10, 1994.



