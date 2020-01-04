



Recently, Rubayet Hossain's film 'Made in Bangladesh' achieved a new milestone as The Current magazine enlisted the film in their list of top ten hidden gems of the last decade. The Current is a film magazine of The Criterion Collection, one of the world's most prestigious home video distribution platforms.







Some of the most eminent American filmmakers like Sean Baker, Ari Aster, Leslie Harris, Alex Ross Perry, Daniel Schmidt, Susan Seidelman and Julie Taymor were asked to share their favorite underappreciated film from the past decade.







Alongside 'Made in Bangladesh' this list also includes Tommy Lee Jones's Palme D'or nominated 'The Horseman'(2014), Two of the Jury Award winning films at Venice Film Festival Ulrich Seidl's 'Paradise: Faith' (2012) and Ana Lily Amirpour's 'The Bad Batch' (2016), Best Script Award winner at Sundance Matt Spicer's 'Ingrid Goes West' (2018), and Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' (2018) that was nominated for Oscar and won the Jury Award at Cannes. Lesli Harris compares ‘Made in Bangladesh’ with Satyajit Ray's films, "The storytelling in the film is like the lead character-quiet, methodical, and tenacious, reminiscent of the great director Satyajit Ray."







She also mentions, "'Made in Bangladesh' reflects on some of this decade's major problems: global exploitation of workers, sexual harassment in the workplace, corporate greed.





It also has a universal theme: how women during this decade gathered strength and courage to challenge oppressive systems and fight back." Lesli says, "This is a story of women's solidarity, friendship, and fears, as they encourage each other to let their voices be heard. It's a film that captures this decade of women's empowerment."



