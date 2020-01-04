Three held in Ctg

Police have arrested Mohammed Kausar, alleged 'extortionists and terrorists' in Bahad-darhat and Chawkbazar areas of the city, along with two associates.





City Detective Police arrested them from a dormitory on Omar Ali Matabbar Road under Chandgaon Police Station early Thursday. Two chapatti, a knife and two kirich were recovered from them. Arrestees are: Mohammad Kausar is son of Abdus Salam of Chandgaon Police Station's Badsha Chairman Ghata area, Ariful Islam Prakash Nayan, son of Harunur Rashid and Md Shahadat Hossain is the son of Sirajul Islam of Omar Ali Matabbar Road.







Asif Mohiuddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner (south) of the city intelligence police, told that extortionist and terrorist Mohammad Kausar was arrested along with two associates. Two Chapati, a knife and two kirich were recovered from them.



Earlier, the Chawkbazar Police Station arrested Mohammed Kausarin connection with the extortion case filed on July 29 last year.







