Huawei announces lucrative 'Buy and Win' offers





Huawei, a leading technology company, has introduced 'Buy and Win' offers in the country to make the New Year for customers.







'Buy and Win' offer will be effective in between January 2 and 31.On buying almost all of Huawei's handsets, tablets, Watch GT 2, Freebuds Lite, Freebuds 3, customers will have the opportunity to win handset Y5 2019, Watch GT 1, Band 4e, Band 4, Band 2, Powers Bank, VR 360 Camera, Selfie Stick and T-shirt. Huawei recently introduced four premium smart gadgets--two versions of Watch GT2, Freebuds 3, and Band 4e and Band 4 in the market, reports UNB.







Among them, smartwatch GT 2 has responded well to the market. The device is capable to monitor user's heart rate and walking. Besides exercise, sleep, walking and heart tracking, user will get notifications from the phone through bluetooth connection.







Furthermore, there is a noise cancellation feature to the Freebuds-3. The user will experience great audio without any outside noise. After purchasing products from Huawei authorized brand shops and G&G outlets customer needs to go the SMS option and type Huawei SpaceRetailcodepaceIMEI Number and send to 26969 number. After that, the customer will receive a return SMS along with the name of the gift.



