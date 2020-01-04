Demolition drive held in Parkir Char

A demolition drive against illegal structures in Parkir Char area was conducted on Thursday by Karnaphuli police.





Karnaphuli Police Station has demolished 20 permanent illegal structures from Parkir Char area of Chattogran on Thursday. Karnaphuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ismail Hossain was present during the drive.





Karnaphuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ismail Hossain said this drive was launched in the interest of the tourists. Some evil businessmen build these constructions by violating the environment here. All the demolished constructions were illegal. This drive against illegal constructions will be continued.

Leave Your Comments