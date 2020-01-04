4 held with weapons in Chattogram

RAB arrested four with local and foreign weapons during a drive in the Sandwip Colony area of Hathazari upazila on Thursday. -AA





Accused of more than 50 cases criminal Md Suman was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with his three associates along with huge arms, ammunition and domestic weapons during a drive launched in the Sandwip Colony area of Hathazari upazila.







RAB-4 Assistant Director (media) Md Mahmudul Hasan Mamun told that they were arrested on Thursday in the area of Sandwip Colony..





According to the RAB, six weapons including one foreign weapon, six rounds ammunition, three knives, two kirich and several local weapons were recovered from them.





The arrestee Suman is the son of Mujibul Haque of Farhadabad area of Hathazari upazila. The other three arrested are - Md Asadulllah , son of Noa Mia of Mirzapur area of Hathazari upazila, Md Arif, son of Md Abdul Mannan and Md Jahed, son of Rafikul Islam of the same area.





Among them, Md Sumon is a land grabber, extortionist, weapons and yaba trader. There are more than 50 cases in different police stations in different allegations against Suman, said RAB-7 Operations Officer ASP Md Mashkur.

