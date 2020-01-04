Walton announces special offers





Local brand Walton has announced special discount and gifts on selected models of its smart and feature phones at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF). Asifur Rahman Khan, head of Walton Cellular Phone sales, said customers will get up to 10 percent discount or OTG pen drive, Wifi-router or Micro SD card as gifts for purchasing Walton brand handsets from Premier Pavilion no. 29 till the last day of the fair, reports UNB.





At present 32 models of Walton smartphones, prices between TK 2,930 to Tk 24,999 are available. Moreover, customers will get special discount on various models of feature phones which are priced between Tk 730 and 1,400 BDT. Walton provides one-year warranty for all models of smart and feature phones. Walton is also giving 30-day instant replacement along with 101-day priority service on all 'Made in Bangladesh' handsets.

